The Supervet is going on his first live tour

Following the huge success of his Channel 4 series’, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick – known to us all as The Supervet – is bringing his first ever live stage show to major arenas and theatres across the UK next year.

And he will be at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on September 29 and Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on October 13.

This ground-breaking new show will see Noel enlighten audiences with his incredible life story and explain how he became The Supervet.

Noel said: “Come with me on my journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible.

“I am so excited to bring to you my live show and share with you my story.”

When the show began on Channel 4, Noel wanted to tell a story about love, a story about hope, with incredible science in the background.

He recognised the important bond humans have with animals and how much families will do for them in return for the unconditional love which they give.

Welcome To My World will see Noel transported into a virtual theatre thanks to the very latest in creative technology, allowing him to illustrate some of his remarkable techniques in front of the audience.

Tickets are available now on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2AHzQxq (Nottingham) and 0114 2565656 or http://bit.ly/2C5WOdz (Sheffield).