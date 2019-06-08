Watch The Royal Ballet's production of Romeo and Juliet on cinema screens across Derbyshire

Stunning pas de deux and thrilling sword fights feature in The Royal Ballet's production of Romeo and Juliet to be shown on cinema screens across Derbyshire.

The production will be shown on June 11 at Chesterfield Cineworld, The Ritz Belper and George Hotel, Tideswell. Encore screenings will be shown on Sunday, June 16, at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre, Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre and Wirksworth's Northern Light Cinema.

Kenneth Macmillan has choreographed the piece which is set in 16th century Verona.

For further details, go to www.roh.org.uk/showings/romeo-and-juliet-live-2019.

