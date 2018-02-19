Watch this world champion Elvis tribute artist in Derbyshire

Top award-winning Elvis tribute performer Ben Portsmouth shares the hits of the king of rock ‘n’ roll, exuding the charisma of the icon he modelled himself on.

His show Taking Care of Elvis - The King is Back rolls into Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Saturday, February 24.

As the son of an avid Elvis fan, Ben grew up on a diet of rock ‘n’ roll. Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis tribute artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care of Elvis Band.

In 2006 Ben was voted the best Elvis at the prestigious International Elvis Festival at Porthcawl, Wales, the largest of its kind in Europe. He was the youngest competitor and was the total opposite to the stereotypical Elvis impersonator – he was sexy, didn‘t need a wig and was wearing the most authentic outfits flown in from America.

Success in the UK was followed by success in Europe and Ben qualified to represent Europe in the final of the Images of the King contest in Memphis 2010 to find the world champion Elvis tribute artist. It was a daunting task to be competing against the best Elvis tribute artists but Ben rose to the challenge. He was voted world champion Elvis tribute artist by both the judges and the public vote.

When Ben returned to the USA some months later and won again at another major Elvis festival near New York the global Elvis industry sat up and took notice. No Elvis tribute artist had made a first time appearance at two consecutive major festivals in America and walked away the winner of both.

In August 2012, Ben made history, when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises ultimate Elvis tribute artist contest which took place in Memphis, the only artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title. This success led to offers from US promoters and all over the world for Ben to headline shows.

Ben‘s career in Europe has also taken off where he is playing on the biggest stages to audiences across Europe that are measured in thousands.

Tickets to Ben’s show at the Winding Wheel cost £30 and £28 (concessions). To book, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk