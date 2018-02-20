Young Vic’s production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof screens in Derbyshire

Film star Sienna Miller and Derby-born screen heart-throb Jack O’ Connell star in The Young Vic’s production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof which will be beamed to Derbyshire venues.

On a steamy night in Mississippi, a family gather at their cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday. The scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell. Brick and Maggie dance round the secrets and sexual tensions that threaten to destroy their marriage. With the future of the family at stake, which version of the truth is real – and which will win out?

The production will be screened on Thursday, February 22, to Chesterfield Cineworld, the George Hotel in Tideswell, Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema, The Ritz Cinema in Belper and the Derby venues QUAD, Odeon and Showcase Derby Cinema de Luxe and on Sunday, February 25, to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

For more details, visit www.ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/ntlout28-cat-on-a-hot-tin-roof