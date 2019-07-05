Van crashes into number of people outside Derbyshire venue

Police say three people have been injured after a van crashed into them in Kirk Hallam this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a van and a number of people outside Kirk Hallam Community Hall in Kenilworth Drive at 9am.

Police are investigating the incident.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance and three people were treated for injuries at the scene, two are described as having serious but not life-threatening injuries and one minor.

"An investigation is in its early stages and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you were in the area at the time or have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 265 of July 5."